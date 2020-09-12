Caribbean Wellness Day 2020 Statement. | SMN News

This year, the people of the Caribbean Region will celebrate 12 years since the 2007 landmark summit, ‘Declaration of Port of Spain: Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Chronic Non-communicable Diseases’ under a new theme, ‘Power Through Collective Action’ with the sub-theme – “Stronger Together 2020”. This year CARPHA is pleased to align the Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) sub-theme with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) mental health awareness campaign.

Worldwide, mental disorders are now recognized as the 5th major non-communicable disease and a major public health threat to economic development in the 21st century. According to the World Health

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35667-caribbean-wellness-day-2020-statement.html