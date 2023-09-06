Caribbean Wellness Day Public Health Panel Discussion on Saturday Postponed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the public that the planned health panel discussion on Saturday, September 9 at the Belair Community Center has been postponed due to the approach of inclement weather over the weekend.

Tropical Stom Lee which is forecast to become a major powerful hurricane over the weekend and pass to the northeast of Sint Maarten, is the reason for the postponement.

The community will be informed when a new date has been set for the event.

CPS expresses its gratitude to members of the community who were planning to attend the panel discussion.

