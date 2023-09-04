Caribbean Wellness Day – The Care We Need: At Work, At School, At Home. Community Invited to Free Public Health Panel Discussion on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) will be observed across the region on Saturday, September 9, to promote good health and well-being of the whole of society at work, at school, and at home, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) said.

The overall theme is “The Care We Need: At Work, At School, At Home.” CPS encourages communities to engage in healthy habits and lifestyles at work, school and at home.

CPS is organizing a free public health panel discussion on Saturday, September 9 at the Belair Community Center from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. It’s free, no formal dress code is required, so come as you are.

The featured guests’ speakers will be Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake (MD Cardiologist, Heart & Stroke Foundation Board Member & Medical Advisor), Dr. Adacia Bourne (MD, Simpson Bay Medical Clinic), Damali Bryson (MSN, RN, Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Membership Director), Dr. Sanne van Kampen (PhD MSc MPH (Non-communicable Diseases Advisor), and Cassandra Richardson (MSW/MA, Social Impact Researcher and Consultant).

The public is invited to attend the public health panel discussion where a number of local public health professionals will increase awareness, knowledge and address concerns related to Non-Communicable Diseases prevalent in Sint Maarten and within the region such as Obesity, Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart Disease and Mental Health to name a few.

The panel will also address what is being done in our communities such as projects and services offered and what can be done to improve the health and well-being of our island by bridging the gap between our communities and health.

CPS is calling on all citizens to review their eating habits and behaviors to see what can be changed to prevent chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes that lead to heart attacks, strokes, and premature death.

Many cancers are attributable to lifestyles acquired while we mature from youngsters to the aged (adulthood). Changes made to poor dietary practices and the lack of activity such as exercise can greatly improve health outcomes and overall wellness.

CPS encourages members of the community to consult with their family physician or other health related organizations to learn more about healthy lifestyles and take action to improve the overall wellness and to participate and get involved in promoting health and wellness in their neighborhoods.

The objective for CWD 2023 is: promote health and well-being at work, at school and at home.

The CARICOM Heads of Summit on Chronic Diseases in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, September 2007, established Caribbean Wellness Day.

Caribbean Wellness Day is observed every year on the second Saturday of September. Join CPS in safeguarding our health and well-being, collectively taking a responsible role, and making an informed decision.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43726-caribbean-wellness-day-the-care-we-need-at-work-at-school-at-home-community-invited-to-free-public-health-panel-discussion-on-saturday.html