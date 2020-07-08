CARICHAM ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE AT FIRST AGM | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— CARICHAM, the Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce, elected Dr. Thackwray “Dax” Driver, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trinidad & Tobago Energy Chamber as its new Chairperson and Mr. Andrew Satney, Executive Director (ED) of St Kitts & Nevis Chamber of Commerce as its new Vice-Chair at its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 29th, 2020. They succeed Ms. Lizra Fabien, ED of the Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce and Mr. Trevor Fearon, former CEO of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce who functioned as Chair and Vice-Chair during the Network’s first year

