Carnival Cruise Lines, RCL, MSC Cruises, Costa Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises Suspend Global Cruises due to COVID-19 Pandemic. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Management was informed on Friday about the suspension of port calls from five cruise lines namely, Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), MSC Cruises, Costa Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises. The suspension affects their global cruise itinerary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures being taken by the cruise lines is to help curb the spread of the virus and keep guests, crew, and communities that the vessels visit, safe and healthy.

Port St. Maarten Management said on Friday that it will continue to advise the community of any further information

