Cassava Road, South Reward Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

South Reward:—The Side Roads Project takes another stride forward as construction kicks off on Cassava Road starting Tuesday, February 13th, 2023, at 9 am. These improvements are essential for addressing erosion issues on the existing dirt road, mitigating flood risks during heavy rainfall, and creating a smoother and safer route for residents in the South Reward neighborhood.

The upcoming upgrades at Cassava Road signify a critical step in enhancing the local infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of the community. Throughout the anticipated one-week construction period, residents and commuters are encouraged to utilize alternative routes and temporary detours via Cherry Nut Road to access main roads.

The Side Roads Project remains committed to fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for residents. For further updates and information on the Cassava Road works and the broader initiative, please visit our government official website and Facebook page.

