Causeway Bridge Maintenance Works Continue on Tuesday and Wednesday Evening. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Maintenance works being coordinated by the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) that were postponed last week at the Causeway Bridge due to inclement weather, will resume on Tuesday, October 1.

On Tuesday evening October 1, 2024, one lane of the Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic from the airport round-a-bout to the Cole Bay round-a-bout from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM midnight.

The same one-lane closure will take place on Wednesday, October 2, during the same hours.

The work being carried out concerns repairs to the lights on the Causeway Bridge.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46118-causeway-bridge-maintenance-works-continue-on-tuesday-and-wednesday-evening.html