Causeway Bridge to be Partly Closed for Maintenance Works. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community that the Causeway Bridge will be partly closed to motorized traffic for maintenance works.

On Monday, May 13, through Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the two-lane Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic one lane at a time from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM to carry out a thorough cleaning.

Traffic control measures will be taken to promote motorized traffic and worker safety. Motorists are therefore advised to pay attention to re-direction and road closure signs.

SLAC apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45139-causeway-bridge-to-be-partly-closed-for-maintenance-works.html