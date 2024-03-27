CBCS files complaint against former auditors of SunResorts Ltd N.V. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— On March 15, 2024, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) filed disciplinary complaints, also on behalf of Ennia, against two former external auditors of SunResorts Ltd. N.V. (SunResorts). SunResorts is a subsidiary of EC Investments B.V.. It plays a vital role within the Ennia group, as it holds a substantial piece of land in Mullet Bay (Sint Maarten), which supports Ennia's fulfillment of its obligations to its policyholders.

The CBCS believes that the aforementioned external auditors have breached the rules of conduct and professional practice applicable to them in several respects, including the fundamental principles of professional competence and due diligence. The CBCS has asked the Chamber of Accountants (Accountantskamer) in Zwolle to take appropriate disciplinary measures.

