CBCS will conduct survey among manufacturing sector in Curaçao To make economic analysis more robust. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:— The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) will start conducting surveys among key economic sectors in Curaçao on a regular basis, beginning this August. Data and information from these key economic sectors provide valuable insights for the analyses and forecasting of the economy of Curaçao. The surveys will include questions on the company performance, the overall economic situation, and future expectations.

The first sector-specific survey will be conducted in the manufacturing sector on Curaçao. On August 19, 2024, businesses in this sector will receive a link via email to an online survey offered in Papiamentu, Dutch and English. The estimated time to complete the survey is 10 minutes. Completion is anonymous and all information gathered will be treated confidentially. The outcome of the survey will be published in a report in October this year.

The CBCS publishes an Economic Bulletin every quarter, analyzing the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. This analysis helps guide monetary, fiscal, and economic policies and assess their effectiveness. It can also support businesses in financial planning and investment decisions. The CBCS also regularly updates the outlook for the economies of Curaçao and Sint Maarten by, among other things, assessing domestic and international developments. In this regard, the opinion of businesses about their current performance, the economic situation in general, and their expectations for the near future can provide valuable insights for economic analyses and forecasting.

The CBCS kindly requests the cooperation of all companies in the manufacturing sector in Curaçao to complete the survey before September 6, 2024. Businesses operating in the manufacturing sector that did not receive the email but would like to participate, can request the link to the online survey via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. The shared insights and experiences will help gain a better understanding of the development and performance of the economy of Curaçao.

