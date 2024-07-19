CCRIF CEO Visits Grenada, Hands Over Payouts of US$55.6 Million (EC$150 million) to Its Members in Grenada. | SMN NEWS

Grenada, July 19, 2024. On July 11, CCRIF Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Isaac Anthony and members of the CCRIF team met with Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell; Minister of Finance, Hon. Dennis Cornwall and other key officials to present the payouts totalling US$44 million for the triggering of the Government’s tropical cyclone, excess rainfall and COAST (fisheries sector) policies, following damage from Hurricane Beryl. Both teams took the opportunity to further discuss the importance of disaster risk financing and financial protection for the country, as well as the insurance penetration rates in the Caribbean and the multi-hazard environment that the Caribbean exists in.

