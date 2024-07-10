CCRIF will make Payouts to the Government of Grenada of over US$44 million (EC$118 million) following the Passage of Hurricane Beryl. | SMN NEWS

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:— During this week, CCRIF will make payouts to the Government of Grenada totalling about US$44 million (EC$118 million) following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, which totally devastated 90 per cent of all buildings – the airport, marinas, gas stations, the hospital and homes – on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique – two of the sister islands that comprise the State of Grenada.

There was also significant damage to the agriculture sector as well as the natural environment, including mangrove ecosystems. Electric utilities, mainly the transmission and distribution systems on both islands, also were significantly damaged. The north of mainland Grenada was also not spared the wrath of Hurricane Beryl, with damage to homes, the agriculture and forestry sectors, and electric utility transmission and distribution and water distribution systems.

The Board and Management of CCRIF extend deepest condolences to the Government and people of Grenada for the loss of life, property and livelihoods due to this powerful storm. CCRIF is well aware of the impacts on other CCRIF member countries in the region and extend sympathies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica for the lives lost in those countries.

All CCRIF policies for Grenada triggered.

The table below shows the payouts that will be made to the Government of Grenada, the policies triggered and the perils covered.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45602-ccrif-will-make-payouts-to-the-government-of-grenada-of-over-us-44-million-ec-118-million-following-the-passage-of-hurricane-beryl.html