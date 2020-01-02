CCSU approves new salary scales for the St. Maarten Police Department. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, December 20, 2019, the Members of the Committee of Civil Servants Union (CCSU) received a request, from the Honorable Minister of Justice, to approve the proposed amendments to the National Decree “Besluit rechtspositie Korps Politie Sint Maarten”. Based on article 112h of the “Landsverordening materieel ambtenarenrecht”, the CCSU has to grant its approval in order for the Minister of Justice to proceed with the proposal to amend the National Decree, to establish the new salary scales for the St. Maarten Police Department. After a careful review of the requisite documentation that was submitted, the proposed amendments

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33643-ccsu-approves-new-salary-scales-for-the-st-maarten-police-department.html