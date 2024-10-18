CDFHA celebrates World Food Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This year, the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs Transport, and Telecommunication, is celebrating World Food Day, themed "Enhancing the Resilience of Our Food System." The event takes place on Saturday, October 26, 2024, and Saturday, November 2, 2024, and features four engaging presentations delivered by our esteemed speakers:

 “The vital role of the Blue economy to St. Maarten” by the Minister of TEATT

 “Food waste and its impact on food security” by Freegan Food Foundation

 “Introduction to backyard fish farming, aquaponics and hydroponics” by Ms. Shola Blessings

 “Protecting your home garden from invasive plants and animal species by Jacqueline Barry (ADRA)

Both events will take place in conference room 1 & 2 in the Government Administration Building from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Further, participants can expect engaging presentations and practical demonstrations designed to equip our community with the knowledge, behaviors, attitudes and skills necessary to combat food insecurity. Our goal is to empower marginalized communities through educational and skill-enhancing opportunities, fostering tangible outcomes that can significantly strengthen food security to ensure access to healthy and affordable locally grown food on St. Maarten. For more information, be sure to visit our Facebook page at Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, send us an email at

or contact the nearest Community Help Desks:

 St. Peters (Rupert I. Maynard Community Center) +17215203418

 Cole Bay (Opposite Ace Mega Center) +17215204315

 Dutch Quarter (Former Dr. Bryson Medical Clinic) +17215207651

 Hope Estate (Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled) +17215590819

We encourage all community members, stakeholders, and organizations to make a very special effort to attend these important sessions.

