CENSUS CAMPAIGN FOR PROFESSIONAL AND AMATEUR ARTISTS “ARTISTS, MAKE YOURSELF KNOWN! ” | SMN NEWS

The Department of Culture of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin is delighted to announce the launch of a census campaign aimed at highlighting the artistic wealth present on the territory. The aim of this initiative is to identify and showcase professional and amateur artists who make a significant contribution to the local cultural scene. This campaign runs from September 1st to October 15th, 2023.

