Central Committee meeting of Parliament about Government’s new policy on the issuance of labour permits. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, February 17, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be present.

The agenda point is:

Government’s new policy on the issuance of labour permits, as published in the National Gazette on Friday, February 7, 2020 (IS/570/2019-2020 dated February 14, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.M. Bijlani, MP R. Brison, MP G.S. Heyliger- Marten and MP O.E.C. Ottley<br

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33945-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-about-government-s-new-policy-on-the-issuance-of-labour-permits.html