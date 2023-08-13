Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding Draft National Ordinance adjusting opening hours and checking noise pollution and Draft National Ordinance laying down rules on higher education and research (Higher Education Ordinance). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 14, 2023.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at

Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport and Initiator, MP Brison will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Initiatieflandsverordening tot wijziging van de Landsverordening houdende regelen betreffende de handle in dranken en spijzen alsmede het verschaffen van

huisvesting met bediening tegen vergoeding in verband met anpassing van openingstijden en controleren van geluidsoverlast (Landsverordening tot aanpassing van

openingstijden en controleren van geluidsoverlast) (IS/588/2020-2021 d.d. 16 april 2021) (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-146)

(Initiative Draft National Ordinance amending the Permit National Ordinance concerning the trade in drinks and food and the

adjusting opening hours and checking noise pollution (National Ordinance adjusting opening hours and checking noise ollution) (Parliamentary Year 2020-2021-146))

2. Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het hoger onderwijs en onderzoek (Landsverordening hoger onderwijs) (IS/431/2022-2023 d.d. 8 februari 2023) (Zittingsjaar 022-2023-165)

(Draft National Ordinance laying down rules on higher education and research (Higher Education Ordinance) (IS/431/2022-2023 dated February 8, 2023) (Parliamentary Year 2022-2023- 65)) Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga

Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1,

the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx, and

www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

