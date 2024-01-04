Central Voting Bureau Announces Election Day Procedures in Accordance with Electoral Ordinance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— In compliance with Articles 44, 45, and 46 of the Electoral Ordinance, the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to announce the procedures for the upcoming Election Day.

Polling stations across Sint Maarten will open their doors at 8:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2024. This scheduling is in strict adherence to Article 44 of the Electoral Ordinance, ensuring that all eligible voters have ample opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

In line with Article 45, employers are required to facilitate their employees' participation in the election. Employers must allow voters sufficient time off to cast their ballots during working hours, provided this does not exceed two hours and does not unduly hinder their work responsibilities.

Furthermore, as stipulated in Article 46, institutions offering medical treatment, nursing, or care are responsible for ensuring that residents eligible to vote have the opportunity to do so. This is subject to any medical contraindications that might prevent individuals from voting in person.

The Central Voting Bureau is committed to upholding these legal requirements to ensure a smooth and accessible voting experience for all participants. We encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote and engage in this vital aspect of our democratic process.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44510-central-voting-bureau-announces-election-day-procedures-in-accordance-with-electoral-ordinance.html