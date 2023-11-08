Central Voting Bureau Hosting Election Briefing Sessions. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Government of Sint Maarten, in close collaboration with the Central Voting Bureau, wishes to update Party Representatives and Deputy Representatives of invitation to participate in two critical briefing sessions designed to streamline the process leading up to and on Postulation Day, scheduled for November 22, 2023.

The initial Briefing Session on Postulation Day Procedures was held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. During this session, there were clarifications of the requirements and procedures for Postulation Day. Members of the Voting Bureau and the Civil Registry officials were available to provide comprehensive guidance and address any questions from the parties.

There will be a Public Order Briefing Session scheduled for the tentative date of Monday, November 13 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. It will be held in Conference Rooms 1 & 2, on the Ground Floor of the Government Administration Building. This subsequent meeting will involve discussions with the Chief of Police and the Central Voting Bureau to cover all aspects of public order and safety.

These sessions are pivotal for ensuring a seamless execution of the democratic process. We highly encourage the attendance of all party representatives. The Central Voting Bureau looks forward to your participation and a productive series of discussions.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44225-central-voting-bureau-hosting-election-briefing-sessions.html