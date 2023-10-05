Currently, elections in the Dutch Caribbean are becoming a new science for the constituency-based upon the existing challenges in accordance with the Colombian Certified Risk Auditor. These challenges are channeled into internal and external components, which are the Public funds management and the involvement of the Netherlands in the islands’ business. The biggest mistake in the Dutch Caribbean political history was signed with The Netherlands on November 2, 2006 where politicians of Curacao and Sint Maarten signed a bilateral affidavit, compromising and overexposing the autonomy of the mentioned islands. The Financial Supervisory Board (CFT) and the Legal Compliance Council (RVR) existence are the direct impacts of many unmitigated risks by the politicians of the mentioned period.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43979-certified-risk-auditor-terence-jandroep-explains-voters-guideline-2024.html