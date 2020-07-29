CFATF St. Maarten completed the 3rd round of mutual evaluation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Justice Anna Richardson announced on Wednesday that the CFATF informed her that St. Maarten successfully completed the 3rd round of mutual evaluation. Richardson said that the CFATF in its letter advised that the public statement against St. Maarten will be retracted.

Richardson said St. Maarten is proud of its accomplishments and they look forward to working with the CFATF for the 4th round of evaluations.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35279-cfatf-st-maarten-completed-the-3rd-round-of-mutual-evaluation.html