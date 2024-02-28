Cft about Curaçao: “Now is the time to address budgetary risks” | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— Along with Sint Maarten and the CBCS, Curaçao has managed to find a solution for the ENNIA issue. This solution will take up a considerable portion of the country’s budget, however, some financial margin remains for Curaçao. Now is the time to utilize this margin to address other budgetary risks, such as the indebtedness and the deficits in healthcare and social security, as emphasized by the Board of Financial Supervision of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Cft) in recent conversations with the Curaçao government.

