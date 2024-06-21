Cft: Adopt budget modification for 2024 without delay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On May 14th, 2024, Sint Maarten adopted its budget for 2024. This exceeds the deadline set to December 15th, 2023, by almost six months. The Board of financial supervision of Curacao and Sint Maarten (Cft) is concerned about the quality of the budget and urges the country to align it with the standards set forth in the Kingdom Act on Financial Supervision Curacao and Sint Maarten (Rft) without delay. As soon as this modification of budget has been adopted, the country can take out a loan to make the necessary investments.

