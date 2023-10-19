Cft: “Anchor improvements | SMN NEWS

Kralendijk:— The Executive Council of Bonaire faces the important task of structurally anchoring the financial management improvements achieved in the organization of the public entity. The Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba (Cft) emphasized this in its conversation with the Executive Council of Bonaire. Strengthening the execution power is in this regard a crucial theme.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44063-cft-anchor-improvements.html