Cft: “Cft welcomes improvement in processing of financial risks CMC”. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— Curacao follows the recommendation given by the Board of Financial Supervision of Curacao and Sint Maarten (Cft) and reserves extra means in the draft budget 2025 to compensate for the loss-making exploitation of the Curacao Medical Center (CMC). For some time now, the Cft has been urging the country to correctly incorporate the financial risks of the precarious financial situation of the hospital into the country’s budget, and it feels the step that the Curacao government is now taking is a positive one.

