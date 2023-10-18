Cft: “Despite increasing income, Curaçao is facing major challenges” | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— In the coming years Curaçao will face higher expenses as a result of the ENNIA solution and the refinancing of the liquidity support. The risks and uncertainties in health care and social security remain invariably high as well and Curaçao encounters a major investment challenge. In its recent discussions with the government of Curaçao, the Board of Financial Supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten (Cft) requested special attention to these developments. The country's economy is growing, partly on account of tourism. Further strengthening of the economy can be achieved through targeted investments. Tax compliance has improved significantly in recent years, but this will have to be anchored in a structural manner. Further postponement of the introduction of the licensing system for the gaming sector has to be prevented. In addition, structural reforms are necessary to maintain health care and social security accessible for future generations.

