Cft: Saba keeps developing financial management. | SMN NEWS

The Bottom:— On June 18th, 2024, the Board of Financial Supervision of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (Cft) visited Saba. On the island, the Board spoke to the Executive Council about the further development of financial management and the initiated organizational development. Saba's ambitions in the areas of livelihood security and economic development of the island were also discussed. The special benefits that frequently form part of these ambitions tend to cause pressure on the budget.

