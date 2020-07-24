CFT sends a positive report to Knops. | SMN News

~St. Maarten meets the loan requirements for an additional Naƒ 19.3 million~.

PHILIPSBURG:—The College financieel toezicht (Cft) has officially sent a positive letter to State Secretary Knops concerning St. Maarten meeting the loan requirements for the payroll support program for the month June 2020. Sint Maarten is eligible for liquidity support for the period in which the country meets the conditions. The liquidity support for the payroll support program for the month of June amounts to approximately two-thirds of the period from May 15th, 2020 until and including to June 30th, 2020 (being NAf 19.3 million of

