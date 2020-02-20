CFT St. Maarten reports. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As usual, during this visit, we have spoken with the Governor of Sint Maarten, the minister of finance, the council of ministers and the Dutch representative on the island. In addition, we had a meeting with the management of the Social and Health Insurances organization (SZV) about the current state of the healthcare and social security costs. We have also received a presentation by representatives of the Sint Maarten Medical Center with regard to the construction of the new hospital. We have spoken with airport management. It is now important to quickly take the necessary steps to ensure

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33975-cft-st-maarten-reports.html