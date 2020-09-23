CFT wants direct salary cuts, cuts made by government not recognized, goal posts continue to move. | SMN News

~Government yield huge savings with cuts in phone bills.~

PHILIPSBURG:—Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that discussions with the Dutch Government regarding the funding for the SSRP and the conditions that the Dutch imposed on St. Maarten.

Irion said on Tuesday a meeting was held with the CFT and the government were informed that the cuts they made are not being recognized as cuts instead they must dig deep into the salaries of civil servants as requested by the Dutch Government. The Minister of Finance explained that the cuts

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35752-cft-wants-direct-salary-cuts-cuts-made-by-government-not-recognized-goal-posts-continue-to-move.html