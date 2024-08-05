Chaos broke out in Dutch Quarter, police vehicle damaged, marine hit in the head. | SMN NEWS

PHILPSBURG:—- Police arrested at least 13 persons after a riot broke out in the Dutch Quarter around 10 pm Sunday night.

SMN News learned that a police control was taking place in the area when they received a call around 10 pm informing them that shots were fired. Police also seized a scooter from one youngster, which led to the riot.

A marine was hit in the head with a rock and was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment. A police pickup truck was burnt, and another police vehicle was also damaged.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that police began working in the area around 10 pm when police were called, the police spokesman said up to 8:30 am this morning police officers are still on the scene trying to bring the situation under control. He said 4 vehicles were damaged as the protesters placed a bus in the middle of the road in the area of Garden of Eden and Nazareth Road; the bus and two other vehicles were set alight. The police spokesman said police were battled with rocks while the road was blocked off and vehicles set on fire. He explained that police left the scene twice and returned with a different action plan before the situation was controlled.

Josepha confirmed that at least 13 persons were arrested, while the Dutch Quarter road remained blocked.

The police spokesman said later today he will be bringing the community up to date on the situation.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45777-chaos-broke-out-in-dutch-quarter-police-vehicle-damaged-marine-hit-in-the-head.html