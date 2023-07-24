Child Safety Code to be implemented on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Court of Guardianship Sint Maarten, with the technical support of UNICEF the Netherlands, is working towards implementing a ‘child safety code’ (official name to be determined), which is in line with Article 243d of the Civil Code of Sint Maarten. Once implemented, the code will serve as a guideline for professionals to ensure the rapid detection of possible child abuse to provide support to the child and family. In addition, the code will help ensure that reports of suspected child abuse in Sint Maarten are better streamlined between all relevant departments, such as the Court of Guardianship, Police Department, SJIS, schools, medical centers, and other institutions that offer family services.

