Christmas is coming to WPS on Sunday. You’re invited to the 8th Annual Lighting of the Tree | SMN NEWS

PORT ST. MAARTEN:— Mark your calendar and get the family ready because Christmas 2023 is just around the corner and is coming to Philipsburg at the well-known Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Sunday afternoon, December 3rd.

Make it a family outing and kick off the holiday season by joining in the Lighting of the Annual Christmas tree at WPS from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

This is the eighth time that WPS will be lighting the Christmas tree at Walter Plantz Square. There will be entertainment and goodies for the kids.

Make WPS a place to visit this holiday season and beyond into 2024. It is a great location for visitors, family, and friends to hang out through the week or weekends.

Since its establishment, the Walter Plantz Square at Down Street has generated a new spirit of life in the area for locals and visitors alike.

The square is strategically located next to the Walter Plantz Tender Jetty which connects to the boardwalk/beach promenade, Down Street, and Front Street.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44313-christmas-is-coming-to-wps-on-sunday-you-re-invited-to-the-8th-annual-lighting-of-the-tree.html