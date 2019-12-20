Christmas Spirit in Philipsburg. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The spirit of the Christmas tradition came back to town. The Philipsburg Jubilee Library presented its Christmas market 2019; a market full of entertainment and a wide variety of flavors and cultures.

Vendors came out to sell their traditional foods and drinks. There were beautifully decorated booths with samosa, pastry, Creole food, Dominican food, hot dogs, coconut water, fresh juices, guava berry, and ponche crema.

Of course, it also included a bouncing castle for the little ones and plants, gift baskets and Christmas cards to take home or to give away.

Life music animated the market with

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33583-christmas-spirit-in-philipsburg.html