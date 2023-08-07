Chronic Patients Reminded to have sufficient Non-perishable Foods, Medications during this Hurricane season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— During the hurricane season, patients with chronic, long-term diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and others who need to follow a specific diet are reminded to ensure that their hurricane kit includes up to two weeks of non-perishable foods that allow them to continue to follow their prescribed diet.

