CIA pleading with government for assistance thru Ministerial Decree. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Caribbean International Academy has dispatched a letter to the Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel and the Minister of Health and Labor Richard Panneflek informing them that unless government has a Ministerial Decree in place that will permit private education institutions to close then they would have no foot to stand on as they remain close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIA President Huguette Halley in her letter said that the parents of that school are planning to protest on Monday morning in front of the school since verdict rendered on Friday are in favor of the schools

