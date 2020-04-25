CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN HELPS COVID-19 FIGHT – DONATES USD $10K TO SMMC. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Medical Center will soon be equipped with two Dominant Flex Mobile Suction Machines and five SSCOR Duet Portable Suction Devices through a recent USD $10,000 donation by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The machines, which are scheduled to arrive on the island within the coming weeks, will be used in the fight against Covid-19 on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius.

The bank, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, donated a total of USD$250,000 across countries in its regional footprint. The donation is amongst a list of COVID relief

