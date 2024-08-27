CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN supports healthcare outreach with donation for hygiene kits. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— To support Sunrise Nursing Agency's mission of providing healthcare within the community, CIBC Caribbean, trading as FirstCaribbean in the Dutch Caribbean, recently sponsored its senior hygiene kits program.

During its daily home visits, Sunrise Nursing found that many seniors had no essential personal care products.

Catering to the basic needs of some of our community's most vulnerable, Xiomara Philips of the nursing agency believes the kits will not only boost and maintain the dignity of its members but also help protect seniors and slow the spread of illnesses. In turn, it provides relief to families and relieves the strain on healthcare services. Sunrise Nursing Agency officially opened its doors to the public this month.

