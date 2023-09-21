Civil Servant Email address hacked, email circulating with attachment. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— An email from Reginal Martina's official email address is in circulation with an attachment. The email which looks suspicious has been sent to several persons and has the attention of the Government of St. Maarten.

Erno Labega a senior civil servant and acting head of Facilities confirmed that he was notified of the suspicious email. Labega said that he was busy with the Government IT Department shutting down its email address Martina since the senior civil servant is currently on vacation prior to leaving government services on retirement.

Asked if the Government’s IT system was hacked Labega assured that the government’s IT system was up and running and that the only thing that occurred was the email that was sent at 1:58 pm.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43866-civil-servant-email-address-hacked-email-circulating-with-attachment-updated.html