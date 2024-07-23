Clarification on False Information circulating regarding recent shooting incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) has been made aware of a false WhatsApp message currently circulating, claiming that the vehicle involved in the recent tragic shooting, which resulted in the death of a female victim, has been found in the yard of a candidate from a political party. KPSM wishes to categorically state that this information is false and should not be believed or shared.

KPSM has established procedures for issuing official press releases and statements, and this WhatsApp message did not originate from our department. We urge the public to disregard this message and to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

The KPSM is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Sint Maarten citizens and visitors. We are actively investigating the recent shooting incident and will provide accurate and timely updates through our official channels.

We appeal to the general public to be vigilant against the spread of false information and to rely only on official KPSM communications. Spreading rumors and false news can hinder the investigative process and undermine public trust.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter. If you have any information related to the recent shooting, be sure to get in touch with the KPSM immediately. Together, we can ensure a safer community for all.

KPSM Press Release

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45687-clarification-on-false-information-circulating-regarding-recent-shooting-incident.html