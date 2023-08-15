Claudius Buncamper supports Exchange Program MPC in honor of late teacher and education inspector Jane Buncamper. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today Claudius Buncamper generously lends his support to the group of VWO 5 students, who will visit the Anne Frank Realschule in Ahaus Germany in October of this year. Students of that school had visited Sint Maarten and MPC last schoolyear and the VWO 5 students will pay them a return visit just after the October break. They will first visit university programs in Amsterdam to get a better view of what they want to do after graduation and will then travel to Germany by train. In Ahaus, they will experience how Dutch is taught as a foreign language at the Anne Frank Schule and how solid waste management is handled in Nordrhein Westphalen, Germany. Mr. Buncamper acknowledged the importance of the youngsters broadening their horizons and said that regretfully those opportunities weren’t offered yet when he went to MPC. He provided his support in honor of his mother, the late Jane Buncamper, who served the education field of Sint Maarten in various roles: as a teacher, principal of the Sundial School, and inspector of education.

