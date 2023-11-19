Clear the Air: Preventing Youth Vaping Workshop. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— An interactive and insightful session entitled, “Clear the Air: Preventing Youth Vaping Workshop,” is being organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

This workshop will help to inform and empower parents, teachers, students, and the public via an open discussion on the dangers associated with youth vaping. Parents will also gain practical information and skills to discourage and prevent vaping in a supportive environment to safeguard our youth’s health and encourage healthier choices.

Members of the general public, especially parents of primary and secondary school-going children, are invited to attend. Teachers, students, community leaders, and other interested persons are encouraged as well to come out to this session which will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the University of St. Martin, Room 202, from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services include but is not limited to psychological services, counseling services, social work services, speech-language pathology services, and educational diagnostic services. SSSD also provides career services to students, parent support groups, and parent information sessions.

