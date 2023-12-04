CLIMB wins bid for GED Courses at Prison and House of Detention | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:– The Ministry of Justice has announced that the esteemed company, CLIMB, has secured the bid to conduct General Educational Development (GED) courses for inmates at the Prison and House of Detention in Pointe Blanche, Sint Maarten. The GED is a general equivalency diploma, which consists of standardized examinations, that entitles someone to receive credentials equivalent to a high school diploma.

