Closing Statement by MP Cloyd Marlin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As I conclude my first and short-lived term as a Member of Parliament, I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the voters of Sint Maarten for entrusting me with the privilege of serving the people from February until today, August 19, 2024. Your support has been a driving force in my work as an MP, which I have taken seriously from day one, but I also remain humbled by the opportunity to represent you and all of Sint Maarten. My thanks go out to the board and leadership of the party for granting me the opportunity to be a part of this historical journey that ended prematurely following the recent Snap Election in August. I appreciate my fellow candidates who campaigned tirelessly, securing votes that contributed to my election—especially since my tally of 406 votes would not have been sufficient to win my seat outright in January.

As I step away from my role and responsibilities as a Member of Parliament,

this is not a goodbye. I want to assure the people of Sint Maarten that I intend to return, ready, able, and willing to continue serving as your MP. In the interim, I will continue to asses where we went wrong as a party losing over 2000 votes and 3 three seats in 2 elections. I intend to remain active as your voice across different media platforms, advocating for the issues that matter most to our people. I take this time to reflect on the challenges we face today, particularly in matters such as the state of affairs at Gebe.

