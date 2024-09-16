Closure of HAP Diagnostic Centre a Step Backward for Healthcare in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— "If you have administrative challenges, fix them, but do not punish the people of St. Maarten," says former Minister of Health MP Omar E.C. Ottley, who has sounded the alarm on the closure of the Huisarts Post (HAP) Diagnostic Centre program, in Simpson Bay, an essential healthcare service providing non-emergency medical care to thousands of Sint Maarten residents and visitors. The HAP's closure was announced today, Monday, September 16, 2024, via local media and has sparked a wave of frustration and concern throughout the community and on social media platforms.

MP Omar Ottley, who has been vocal about the government's unwillingness to continue successful and much-needed projects initiated by previous administrations, expressed deep concerns over this latest turn of events. He emphasized that the closure of the HAP Diagnostic Centre is a direct attack on the social and healthcare fabric of Sint Maarten, particularly for those residents who cannot afford private medical care. The present Minister of VSA, Veronica Jansen-Webster, says the shutdown stems from administrative issues and concerns over patients returning to the St. Maarten Diagnostic Centre the day after being seen at HAP rather than following up with their general practitioners.

However, MP Otley said, "The government must serve its people and provide essential services, especially healthcare." "The HAP was established to address a critical gap in our healthcare system. Its closure not only puts undue strain on the SMMC but will also force thousands of residents to endure long wait times while compromising the quality of patient care."

Prior to the HAP being established, residents complained on a weekly basis about the challenges faced when trying to get urgent non-emergency medical care at the SMMC.

The project was approved and implemented under the leadership of former Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) and current Member of Parliament, the Honourable Omar E.C. Ottley. It successfully alleviated the strain on SMMC's emergency services by providing non-emergency medical care during after-hours. The Diagnostic Centre in Simpson Bay saw over 7,000 visits in its first year, 83% of which were SZV-insured patients, with the remaining 17% comprised of tourists and non-residents. Since its inception, the HAP has garnered immense praise for its efficiency, short wait times (less than 15 minutes), and exceptional patient satisfaction.

"This project was a game-changer, allowing residents to access medical care after hours and significantly reducing the strain on the ER, "Ottley emphasizes. The overwhelming popularity of the service underscores its necessity. The closure of HAP is not a sustainable solution, given its proven success and the pressing need for it to remain operational. The decision has left many on social media platforms questioning whether the government truly prioritizes public health.

According to MP Ottley, the proper course of action would have been to evaluate and refine the program, especially considering the overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents and healthcare professionals. He explained that for many, the shutdown of HAP means an inevitable return to overcrowded emergency rooms, longer wait times and a decrease in the overall quality of healthcare available on the island. Healthcare workers at SMMC, already dealing with staffing shortages, now face the prospect of handling non-emergency cases that the HAP could have managed. Residents who relied on the centre for timely care are now left with limited options, and those who cannot afford private medical services will suffer the most, especially those who were able to seek care after they finished work for non-emergency urgent medical care needs.

"This decision will lead to a public health crisis," Ottley warned. He urged the Minister of Social Health to reconsider, stating, "Continuity in government, especially regarding successful social and healthcare programs, is crucial. Ending the HAP service is reckless and irresponsible, particularly when proven to work."

The closure also raises concerns for the island's tourism industry, as the centre also provided healthcare services to non-residents. "If even one tourist has a negative experience due to the lack of accessible healthcare, that's one too many," Ottley cautioned.

