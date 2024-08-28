Coalition Agreement not yet signed, political parties working on governing accord. — PM | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Wednesday that the declaration of intent with the four political parties, namely the URSM, DP, PFP, and SAM, is simply a document stating that the parties have committed to sitting around the table and working on a governing accord.

However, the document signed last Wednesday states that the coalition agreement must be signed within seven days. Today, Wednesday, August 28th, 2004, marks eight days since the declaration of intent was signed.

Mercelina said the four coalition parties are still negotiating with the governing accord, which has to reflect all four political parties and their vision.

The Prime Minister said they have not yet reached the stage of selecting Ministers and denied any infighting.

However, SMN News learned that there are major disagreements with the Party for Progress and its elected candidates. The disagreements have been between Ludmilla de Weever, the party’s highest vote-getter in the January and August 2024 elections.

According to well-placed sources, De Weever wants to be the Minister of VROMI, while party leader Melissa Gumbs wants to keep the current Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs. PFP leader Melissa Gumbs is said to be the next Minister of Education.

In the meantime, the Democratic Party has decided to keep its current Ministers, Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger Marten and Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs.

The URSM will appoint Richinel Brug as the Minister of VSA. At the same time, Veronica Jansen Webster will take her seat in Parliament with Chris Weaver, Gracita Arrindell as the Minister of Plenipotentiary, and Dr. Luc Mercelina as the Prime Minister.

The SAM has yet to present its candidate to the coalition partners of the Ministry of Justice.

