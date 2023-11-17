Coastguard assists sinking vessel. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Earlier this morning, the Maritime Operating Center was notified of a yacht towing a smaller vessel bound for Sint Maarten. The towed vessel was in distress, taking on water and at risk of sinking. Responding swiftly, personnel from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard substation in Sint Maarten promptly embarked on the Metal Shark to provide assistance. Upon reaching the location, they found the vessel partially submerged. Employing a pump, they successfully removed most of the water, averting the complete sinking of the vessel. Subsequently, the rescued vessel was transported to a local marina, where it underwent removal from the water.

