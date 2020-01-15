COCI Calls on Entrepreneurs to Register for January 30 Grow Your Business Workshop about Customer Service. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is inviting members of the business community to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, January 30.

This is the sixth workshop and the first for 2020 and will be given by tourism and hospitality consultant Glen Yeung. Yeung, a former Dean of the University of St. Martin, is a seasoned training facilitator in business management, hospitality, marketing, and leadership.

Glen holds a master’s degree from the Florida International University and is a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE), and is a Hospitality Assured Business

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33711-coci-calls-on-entrepreneurs-to-register-for-january-30-grow-your-business-workshop-about-customer-service.html