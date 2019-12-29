COCI invites business community to participate in Emigration Expo 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is inviting the business community to register to participate in Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, the “Emigration Expo 2020.”

The Expo is being held under the theme “A world of opportunities,” and will take place from February 8 to February 9 in Expo Houten in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

According to the organizers, 150,000 emigrants leave Europe to work elsewhere.

The 24th edition of Emigration Expo attracts approximately 200 exhibitors from two dozen countries; 340 participating organizations; 100 presentations and receives 11,000 visitors from the Netherlands, Germany

