COCI says to send concerns and complaints about SSRP & Four-phase Economic Re-Opening Plan to the Chamber. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Government has put together the St. Maarten Stimulus and Relief Plan (SSRP) to deal with the fallout of the closing of the country’s borders and the lockdown since mid-March.

The objective of the SSRP according to the Government is to absorb the economic and social impact caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. “Businesses that are severely affected will need financial assistance and for those who risk losing their jobs, the creation of a social safety net is essential,” the SSRP website says.

There is “Direct Support” for businesses and individuals who are impacted by the pandemic; “Government-Related

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34696-coci-says-to-send-concerns-and-complaints-about-ssrp-four-phase-economic-re-opening-plan-to-the-chamber.html